The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, canceled the visit to Portugal and Spain, which was planned for this week, CNN Portugal reports.

According to the publication, this is not the first time that the head of state has postponed trips to these countries. This time, Zelenskyy canceled the trip due to the serious internal situation in Ukraine at the moment.

The publication writes that without providing more specific details, the entourage of the Ukrainian head of state made it clear that the difficult situation in several areas of the front, in particular in Kharkiv, was the reason for canceling the president's trip abroad.

Earlier, Spanish media reported that Zelenskyy would visit Madrid to sign a bilateral agreement on security. At the same time, the Royal Court of Spain confirmed Zelenskyy's visit and announced that the president would visit the Spanish capital on May 17.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in February, Zelenskyy visited Germany for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and participation in the Munich Security Conference.