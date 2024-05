Share:













Copied



Russian infantry groups entered Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region. The occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city, fighting continues.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, Dmytro Lazutkin, on the air of the telethon.

"If we talk about the situation in Vovchansk, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city, trying to enter with small infantry groups. Our task is to destroy the enemy, prevent it from bringing more forces and gaining a foothold," the spokesman said.

According to him, thanks to FPV drones and artillery, the Ukrainian military works effectively against the invaders. In particular, when the enemy transports infantry with vehicles.

"Reserves have been deployed. Indeed, such effective combat units are now near Vovchansk and are holding this axis. But yes, some infantry groups have indeed entered the city," Lazutkin added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of May 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military was forced to leave a number of positions in the Vovchansk area.

And a few hours before that, the General Staff reported that the AFU were clearing Vovchansk of russian assault groups that could break into the city's territory.

We also wrote that Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated that the occupiers had not yet engages all their forces in the Kharkiv Region.