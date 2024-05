Ukrenergo plans to limit energy supply to industry from 5 PM to 12 AM on Monday

The Ukrenergo national energy company predicts the application of capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers from 05:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is a significant shortage of electricity in the power system for most of the day. The reason is the large-scale damage to Ukrainian power plants, due to which they cannot produce the same amount of electricity as before the attack. The Ukrenergo dispatch center predicts the application of capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Limiting consumption is a necessary measure to preserve the stability of the energy system after the enemy's fifth targeted missile attack on power plants this year," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine imported a record amount of electricity on Monday.