President and First Lady of Lithuania wear embroidered shirts and congratulate Ukrainians on holiday

Share:













Copied



President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda and his wife Diana Nauseda on the Vyshyvanka Day (Embroidered Shirt Day) in Ukraine, May 16, wore traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirts and congratulated on the holiday.

This is stated in the message of the President of Lithuania on X.

“On Vyshyvanka Day, Ukrainians celebrate their rich culture and honor the strength of Ukrainian nation. Vyshyvanka, part of Ukrainian national costume, is said to have the power to protect from harm & bring good luck. May it help bring Ukrainian victory closer!” the message reads.

The President of Lithuania congratulated on Vyshyvanka Day and noted in the message the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall that every year on the third Thursday of May, Vyshyvanka Day is celebrated in Ukraine. In 2024, the holiday fell on May 16. The Ukrainian News agency spoke about the features of embroidered shirts in different regions of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Vyshyvanka Day, noting that over the years of resistance to aggression, Ukrainian vyshyvanka has become the informal uniform of all who defend humanity, freedom and the right to identity.