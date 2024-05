Share:













Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has confirmed participation in the Peace Summit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on X (Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I spoke with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili and thanked her for confirming her attendance at the inaugural Peace Summit. Only a just and lasting peace in Ukraine can ensure the security and stability of our common region,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Office of the President announced that the first Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 at the resort of Bürgenstock in Switzerland, will become a platform that will begin the upcoming peace process. Official invitations to participate in the conference will be sent to more than 100 countries. At the same time, the aggressor state russia is not invited to the Peace Summit.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit.

On May 14, the Georgian parliament finally adopted a bill on "foreign agents." At the same time, mass protests are taking place on the streets. The European Parliament called for Georgia to be deprived of the status of a candidate for joining the EU after security forces used violence at a rally against the law on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi.