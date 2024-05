Share:













The Ukrenergo national energy company predicts the introduction of emergency power outages of household and industrial consumers in the event of an increase in consumption in the evening hours of maximum consumption from 06:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Also today from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from 04:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. there will be capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers. On May 14, in order to overcome the deficit in the power system, the Ukrenergo control center applied consumption limitation schedules from 04:00 p.m. However, due to a significant increase in consumption during the cooling period, controlled emergency power outages of household and industrial consumers were applied from 08:55 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 14, from 09:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., Ukrenergo introduced controlled emergency power outages for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine.

The reason for this was the significant shortage of electricity in the system as a result of russian shelling and the increase in consumption due to the cold weather.