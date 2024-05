Share:













Copied



The defense forces of Ukraine have stopped attempts by russian troops to break through the defense in the Kharkiv direction. The situation was somewhat stabilized, but the fighting continues.

The speaker of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, has stated this on the air of the national telethon.

"Currently, the situation remains acute in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, but units of the Defense Forces are conducting active defensive battles. Attempts by the russian invaders to break through our defense are stopped, the situation is somewhat stabilized, in particular in the Kharkiv direction. The operational situation in the Kharkiv direction remains difficult, but it is dynamically changing. Defensive fighting continues, fierce, on large parts of our border strip. There are settlements where russian troops are trying to gain a foothold and use them to further advance," Voloshyn said.

Over the past day, 11 russian attacks were repelled in the Kharkiv Region, in particular, in the directions of Hlyboke − Lyptsi, Lukiantsi − Lyptsi, Borysivka − Neskuchne and Shebekino (russian federation) − Vovchansk.

"In the areas of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk, fighting continues. The occupiers are trying to gain a certain tactical advantage there. In the areas of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold. However, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the russian invaders to gain a foothold there," said Nazar Voloshyn.

He added that the Defense Forces counterattack, strike with artillery. Also, a large number of units of the UAVs were involved there.

"In some areas in the districts of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk, due to the fire and assault actions of the enemy, maneuvers were carried out to preserve the life and health of our personnel, and the units moved to more favorable positions. Currently, fighting continues there. The enemy is under our constant fire control," Voloshyn concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Dmytro Lazutkin said that russian infantry groups entered Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region. The invaders are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city, the fighting continues.

Also on the evening of May 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian military was forced to leave a number of positions in the area of Vovchansk.

And a few hours before that, the General Staff reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were clearing Vovchansk from assault groups of russians who could break into the city.