Share:













Copied



The Energy Company of Ukraine state energy trader (JSC ECU) is resuming the targeted import of electricity for industrial consumers who seek to reduce the duration of scheduled energy supply restrictions.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The notification reminds that in accordance with government resolution No. 1127 of October 27, 2023, in the case of planned restrictions on energy supply in Ukraine, such measures do not apply to enterprises that purchase imported electricity.

For this, its share in a specific hour of consumption should be at least 30% (in the period from October to April - at least 50%).

At the same time, in connection with the shortage of electricity in the power system, ECU is conducting negotiations regarding the conclusion of contracts for targeted imports with large industrial consumers.

"ECU carried out the targeted import of electricity to its consumers during the autumn-winter period of 2022-2023. Currently, we are recording the renewal of demand for such a service and are ready to provide Ukrainian enterprises with imported electricity, helping them avoid losses due to interruption of production processes," said director general of ECU, Vitalii Butenko.

It is noted that at the same time the ECU continues to increase the volume of electricity imports from the EU to support the energy system.

Thus, in May, the company additionally started importing electricity from another country - Poland.

Thus, ECU currently supplies it from four EU countries - Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine imported a record amount of electricity for the 3rd day in a row.