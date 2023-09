Russian army has been trying to break through AFU defense near Novoyehorivka in Luhansk Region for almost 2 we

The russian occupation army has been storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the village of Novoyehorivka in the Luhansk Region for almost two weeks now. The occupiers want to break through the defense of the Ukrainian forces and advance in the direction of the Oskil River.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor announced this on Tuesday, September 5.

"For almost two weeks in the Novoyehorivka area, everything around is on fire - the enemy is suffering losses, but continues to throw reserves exactly on the indicated part of the front," Lysohor said.

According to him, if earlier the actions of the occupiers in this direction were aimed at finding weak points in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, now the enemy is trying to break through to the west at all costs.

The russian occupiers also tried to seize the advantage in the area of Bilohorivka.

Lysohor emphasized that the Ukrainian military is putting up a worthy resistance, which leads to heavy losses among the enemy.

We will remind, on the air of the national telethon on September 3, the head of the press service of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilia Yevlash, explained why the russian army concentrated on attacking Ukrainian positions in the Novoyehorivka area.

According to Yevlash, there are commanding heights in the area of the settlement, the control of which can help the russians break through to the west.

If this happens, the occupiers may try to create a corridor through which they can reach the Oskil River.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it became known in July this year that russian troops attempted to break through in separate sections of the front in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

At the time, British intelligence assumed that the russian army wanted to create a buffer zone west of the occupied part of the Luhansk Region and advance to the Oskil River.

We also reported that in mid-August, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine transferred additional units to the Kupyansk and Lyman directions to deter the russian offensive.