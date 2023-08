Occupiers oblige all men in Starobilsk to pass medical examination and register for military service – General

In the occupied Starobilsk of the Luhansk Region, the Russian invaders obliged all men at state-owned enterprises to pass a medical examination and register for military service.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to replenish large-scale losses in manpower, the enemy continues to carry out covert mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, in the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk Region, the occupying pseudo-authority obliged all men at state-owned enterprises to pass a medical examination and register for military service," the summary for the past day says.

The General Staff noted that Russia continues to illegally integrate the population of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into its cultural and educational space.

In particular, the Russian occupation administration organized the educational process according to the Russian program, opening a school in Bekhteri, Kherson Region, where children from the settlements of Obloyi, Tendrivske, Zburyivka and Novochornomorya were obliged to study.

In order to force students to study at school according to the Russian program, parents are threatened with administrative responsibility for skipping the educational process.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Starobilsk of the Luhansk Region, Russian troops are using part of the local hospital to treat wounded soldiers. At the same time, the occupiers limited residents' access to medical services.

The Security Service of Ukraine has identified 15 collaborators who are preparing new "elections" of the Russian Federation in the Luhansk Region.