Partially fit persons may be mobilized in Ukraine. List of diseases with which they can be drafted

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved the Amendments to the Regulations on Military Medical Examination in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which updated the list of diseases that allow the mobilization of partially fit men under a simplified procedure. This is stated in the order of the Ministry of Defense No. 490, which entered into force on August 25.

For the period of mobilization and war, the health requirements for soldiers of the assault troops and marines have been simplified. Soldiers who were previously considered unfit for service in these branches of the armed forced can now be found fit for it.

From now on, men with the following diseases can be recognized as fir for military service:

2-в - clinically cured tuberculosis;

4-в - viral hepatitis with minor dysfunction;

5-в - asymptomatic HIV;

13-в - diseases of the endocrine system with minor dysfunction;

14-в - mild short-term painful manifestations of mental disorder;

17-в - neurotic, stress-related and somatoform disorders (phobic, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive, adaptive, somatoform and other neurotic disorders, neurasthenia, reactions to severe stress, depressive episode, psychogenic deafness);

21-в - slowly progressing diseases of the central nervous system with minor dysfunction;

22-в - episodic and paroxysmal disorders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 1, the law expanded the list of persons subject to mobilization.

On September 4, the representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, together with his colleague from the faction and the committee Maryana Bezuhla, registered a bill on the cancellation of the deferment for those who obtain a second higher education.

Venislavskyi proposes to cancel the postponement for mobilization for those who obtain higher education for the second time.