Overnight into May 19, explosions were heard in Crimea, and in the morning it became clear that the Naval Forces of Ukraine had destroyed a sea minesweeper of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation of project 266-M "Kovrovets".

This was reported by the Public Relations Service of the Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with their comrades, continue to bring us closer to Victory," the message added.

"Kovrovets" is a sea minesweeper of the 266M project, designed for trawling of ships and vessels, reconnaissance and control trawling, laying fairways in minefields, and participating in mine laying in the far zone from its bases.

It is known about the destroyed ship that in 2016 it took part in the russian military operation in Syria, where it carried out trawling in the waters of Syria.

In 2017, the minesweeper "Kovrovets" joined the group of ships of the russian fleet in the Mediterranean Sea. During the rotation, it replaced the sea minesweeper "Ivan Golubets". Both of them suffered from the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but "Ivan Golubets" is still afloat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea, russia is moving its Kalibr carrier ships to the Caspian Sea.

But Ukrainian special forces are constantly inventing new methods to defeat the ships of the russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea.