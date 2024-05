Share:













Member of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, MP Serhii Nahorniak says that the Cabinet of Ministers is considering raising the price of electricity for the population from UAH 2.64 to UAH 4.5-5 per kWh from June.

He said this in an interview with Telegraph, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Now there are active discussions in the Cabinet of Ministers to raise tariffs from June 1 to the level of UAH 4.5-5 per kW for domestic consumers. It is likely that such a decision will be made. But it is important to note that the funds received will not go to service companies, namely to develop generation. Energoatom annually subsidizes the population for about UAH 100 billion, Ukrhydroenergo - for about UAH 25 billion. Funds received from raising tariffs will be accumulated for the restoration of Ukrhydroenergo capacities and for the construction of power units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP. Our own generation is very important for us now," Nahorniak said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada Member from the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association faction, First Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy Oleksii Kucherenko says that the Cabinet of Ministers is considering raising the price of electricity for the population from UAH 2.64 to UAH 3.5-4 per kWh.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to keep the price of electricity for the population at the level of UAH 2.64 per kWh until May 31 (inclusive).