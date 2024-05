Share:













At the moment, the State Border Guard Service does not check the military registration documents of drivers, who carry out international transportation, when crossing the border.

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, on the air of the telethon.

Since May 18, when the new law on mobilization came into force, border guards began checking military registration documents of certain categories of men aged from 18 to 60.

"This applies to persons who are reserved for the time of mobilization or martial law, who are unfit according to the conclusion of the military medical commission and are excluded from military registration due to health, persons who have three or more dependent children under the age of 18, who are raising independently a child under the age of 18 or who has a child under the age of 18 and a spouse who is in military service, as well as other persons who fall under paragraph 26 of the regulations," said the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service.

In addition, the State Border Guard Service reported from whom they began to check additional documents.

"At the moment, we do not check the military registration document of other categories of persons - first of all, persons with disabilities, persons who accompany people with disabilities, we do not check the military registration document of persons who transport humanitarian goods, as well as of drivers who carry out international transportation of goods and passengers".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers will issue fines in absentia for violation of legislation on mobilization.

On May 9, the Verkhovna Rada introduced a fine from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500 for violating the legislation on defense, mobilization training and mobilization during a special period.