Share:













Copied



The fire seriously damaged one of the fuel terminals in the territory of the Novorossiysk sea trade port, where the Ukrainian drone flew.

This is reported by Radio Svoboda.

The fire happened on May 17, and the next day satellite images were taken, showing that one of the tanks was burnt.

"In the photo, you can see the damage to at least one tank on the territory of JSC IPP, which is engaged in transshipment of petroleum products, liquid mineral fertilizers and vegetable oils," the post notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into May 19, in Vyborg of the Leningrad Oblast and Slavyansk-on-Kuban of the Krasnodar Krai of the aggressor country of russia, fires started at the oil refineries after the explosions.

On the night of May 12, a fire broke out at the Volgograd oil refinery due to a drone strike.

On the night of May 10, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked an oil refinery in the Kaluga Oblast. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out.