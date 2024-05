Share:













Over the past day, the russians lost 1,210 soldiers, 35 tanks and two air defense systems. It is the destruction of air defense systems that makes it possible to attack enemy’s oil refineries and airfields.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its daily summary.

In general, the losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to:

personnel - 492,290 (+1,210) persons;

tanks - 7,576 (+16) units;

armored combat vehicles - 14,630 (+35) units;

artillery systems - 12,687 (+48) units;

MLRS - 1,074 (+3) units;

air defense systems - 803 (+2) units;

UAV of operational-tactical level - 10,155 (+47);

cruise missiles - 2,204 (+1);

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 17,251 (+82) units;

special equipment - 2,077 (+2).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the dynamics of military clashes are maintained in most axes along the entire front line. The units of the russian occupiers do not stop trying to improve their tactical position. The Defense Forces of Ukraine adequately respond to the actions of the invaders, take the necessary measures to stabilize the situation. Our intelligence, artillery, aviation and strike drone systems are working.

Also yesterday, servicemen from the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Colonel-General Marko Bezruchko shot down a russian Su-25 attack aircraft.