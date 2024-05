Share:













The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have stabilized the front line in the northern part of the region.

Syniehubov made a corresponding statement on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the Ukrainian military prevented the advance of russian troops in the Lypetsk and Slobozhanshchyna axes.

"And now our military continues fighting for the city of Vovchansk itself. Where the front line actually runs along the Vovcha River," Syniehubov added.

He noted that the russians are making attempts to advance further, but thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian military, they are unable to do anything.

Syniehubov also emphasized that now the Ukrainian military are trying to carry out counterattacks in order to recapture the part of the city captured by the enemy.

We will remind, today at noon the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration announced that approximately 60% of the territory of Vovchansk is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, footage of street fights in Vovchansk was shown earlier by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

We also reported that in Vovchansk, russians shot a person in a wheelchair and threw his body in the middle of the street.