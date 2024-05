Next weeks and months will be decisive for Ukraine - US Department of Defense

Share:













Copied



The coming weeks and months will be crucial, as Ukraine's survival is key to global security. So we will continue to act decisively.

This was stated by US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, at the opening of the 22nd meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine on Monday, May 20.

Austin noted that russia is increasing its bombing of Ukraine to hit more civilian targets. According to him, today air defense is one of the main items on the agenda, therefore he called on all allies and partners to support Ukraine with air defense means.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the coming weeks and months will be decisive. So we will continue to act decisively. Ukraine's survival and success are key to Ukrainian security, European security, global security, and American security. If putin wins, the tyrants will conclude that they can too to try to invade and conquer their sovereign neighbors. This will leave Europe in putin's shadow and make the world more violent and chaotic," Austin stressed.

The head of the US Department of Defense said that "more than ever" he is determined to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for success.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 19, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin promised that the United States would continue to support Ukraine's military efforts against the aggressor country of russia.

On April 10, Lloyd Austin criticized Ukraine's strikes on russian refineries.

It will be recalled that on April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a bill that provides for the allocation of funds for assistance to Ukraine.