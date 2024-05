Share:













Copied



The army of the aggressor country of russia advanced in the areas of ten settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This is reported by DeepState.

"The enemy advanced southeast and south of Robotyne, near Verbove, in Paraskoviyivka, in Netaylove, near Yasnobrodivka, Novopokrovske, Keramik, Berestove, in Zelene and near Buhruvatka," military analysts reported.

DEEPSTATE MAP SCREENSHOT

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, said that the losses of personnel of the russian occupiers amount to about 10,000 for a week.

Meanwhile, on May 19, in the Kharkiv axis, the occupiers attacked with the support of aviation, striking with guided aerial bombs. Since the beginning of the day, 11 combat clashes have taken place in this axis, of which four are still ongoing.