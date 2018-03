ATO Headquarters: Unknown From Russian Territory Open Fire On Ukrainian Border Guards In Luhansk Region

Events

ATO Headquarters Denies Arrest Of Ukrainian Military By Russia For Violation Of State Border In Luhansk Region

Events

Extended Law On Special Self-Governance In Donbas Takes Effect

Politics

Rada Extends Law On Special Order Of Self-Governance In Some Districts Of Donbas

Politics

ISD Continues To Control Alchevsk Iron And Steel Works Located On Territories Held By Militants

Economy

Court Acquits Stakhanov's Mayor Borysov Accused Of Separatism

Politics

Ukrzaliznytsia Not Servicing Uncontrolled Territories Of Luhansk, Donetsk Regions

Politics

Court Arrests Locomotive And 57 Empty Cars Blocked By Activists At Svitlanove-to-Shypilove Haul In Luhansk Region

Politics

Russian Military Kills Himself And Local Woman By Hand Grenade In Kadiyevka, Luhansk Region

Events

Cabinet To Limit Enumeration Of Goods Delivered From Terrorist-Held Areas Of Donbas

Politics

Militants Place Seven SP Artillery Mounts On Territory Of Kindergarten In Donetsk Region - Intelligence

Politics

OSCE SMM Has Limited Access To Areas Of Disengagement Of Forces In Zolote, Stanytsia Luhanska, And Petrivske On Monday

Politics

Defense Ministry's Intelligence Department: 35,000 Militants, 6,000 Russian Career Military Men In Donbas

Politics

Ukraine Worried About OSCE Mission Monitoring, Verifying Disengagement Of Forces And Hardware In Donbas Not Round-The-Clock