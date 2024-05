Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the chairmen of the associations of co-owners of apartment buildings (condominiums) to issue summons.

This is stated in resolution No. 560 of May 16, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

To organize the work of the groups for handing summons, the head of a territorial recruitment center shall issue an order no later than a day before such events, which determines the procedure for involving the head of an organization or an individual entrepreneur, which provides services for the management of apartment buildings, the chairman of the board of a condominium, in notification groups.

At the address of the place of residence or the address of the declared or registered place of residence, reservists and persons liable for military service may be notified by notification groups, which may include the head of an institution (organization) or an individual entrepreneur who provide services for the management of apartment buildings, or the head of a condominium.

Representatives authorized to serve summons notify citizens both independently and as part of the notification groups.

At the address of the place of residence or the address of the declared/registered place of residence, reservists and persons liable for military service may be notified:

through notification sites by calling them to such sites and handing over summons received from district (city) territorial recruitment centers by representatives of these sites, and handing over summons at the address of the place of residence or address of the declared/registered place of residence;

by representatives of district, city state administrations (military administrations), executive bodies of village, town, city, district councils in cities (in case of their formation);

by representatives of territorial recruitment centers personally or by means of communication;

by notification groups, which may include representatives of district, city state administrations (military administrations), executive bodies of village, town, city, district in cities councils (in case of their formation), territorial recruitment centers, police, as well as during the notification of residents of apartment buildings - the head of an institution (organization) or an individual entrepreneur who provides services for the management of apartment buildings, or the chairman of an association of co-owners of an apartment building (condominium).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, men - citizens of Ukraine are obliged to update their data for mobilization measures within two months.