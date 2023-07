The Western grouping of troops of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation is probably trying to create a buffer zone around the Luhansk Region.

This is stated in the intelligence update of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom.

It is noted that in recent days there has been an increase in artillery attacks on the northern section of the front line, in the Luhansk and Kharkiv Regions and, probably, this was accompanied by some increase in attacks by Russian small groups, but the situation is not entirely clear due to Russian disinformation.

The Ministry of Defence points out that the aggressor state probably achieved only minor successes, but its renewed activity in the north emphasizes the importance of the area for the Kremlin, since it is now under significant pressure in the south of the Zaporizhzhia sector.

“Russia’s Western Group of Forces is likely trying to advance back to the Oskil River in order to create a buffer zone around Luhansk Oblast, the possession of which Russia almost certainly considers one of its fundamental objectives of the war,” the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka axes - during the past day there were about 40 combat clashes.