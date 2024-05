Share:













The ship of the russian navy, Tsyklon, which is a carrier of Kalibr missiles, was probably hit during a missile attack in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Telegram channel Krymsky Viter reports this with reference to its monitoring group.

The monitoring group reports that the ship has disappeared after being fired on.

"Today, a 70-75-meter long ship was located near the Kuriachya pier, near which the missile strike was carried out, the monitoring group reports... After lunch, the ship was no longer here," the message reads.

It was the small missile boat Tsyklon - the carrier of Kalibr-type cruise missiles - that was hit, the monitoring group assumes.

The russian Telegram channel Spy Dossier confirmed this information. There, they believe that the Ukrainian army hit him with two ATACMS ballistic missiles.

Propagandists report six dead and 11 wounded sailors.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the day before, the unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Group 13, destroyed a russian speed boat in the temporarily occupied Crimea with the help of a Magura V5 marine drone.

Also, Ukrainian specialists are working on improving drones in order to be able to shoot down aerial targets of the aggressor state of russia. The representatives of the Defense Intelligence reported that Ukrainian drones, in particular Magura, are capable of inflicting much greater damage on the enemy.