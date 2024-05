Share:













Copied



The Canadian hip-hop artist Drake was convinced of the victory of the British boxer Tyson Fury in the fight against the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, so he bet USD 565,000 on the victory of the "Gypsy King".

The screenshot of the bet was in the rapper's Instagram story, but is no longer available. This is written by the Ukrainian News Telegram channel.

Drake hoped that if Fury won, he would be paid USD 1 million. However, the Ukrainian won.

The rapper used to bet on sports and sometimes lost.

We will remind, today Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury and became the first absolute world champion in super heavyweight in 25 years.

On the eve of the fight for the title of absolute world champion in super heavyweight, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury held a weigh-in and pushed shoulders.

A few hours after Usyk's victory, Ukrainian boxer Denys Berinchyk defeated Mexican Emanuel Navarrete in a fight for the WBO lightweight championship belt.