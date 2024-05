Share:













Hourly outage schedules will be valid throughout Ukraine during the day, May 21, for industrial and domestic consumers.

The press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company announced this on Monday, May 20.

Consumption restrictions are introduced as a result of missile attacks by the aggressor state of russia on Ukrainian power plants. Only from March 22 to May 8, the russian federation attacked all large thermal and hydroelectric power plants.

"On May 21, from 12 a.m. and during the day throughout Ukraine, schedules of hourly outages will apply for industrial and domestic consumers. They can be applied when exceeding certain volumes of consumption limits, which the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center has already brought to each oblenergo," the message says.

Information about the outage can be found in the consumer's office, on the official websites of oblenergos, as well as on their pages in social networks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expects to significantly decentralize the power system during the second half of 2024.

On May 16, the director of the Center for Energy Research, Oleksandr Kharchenko, said that Ukraine would have to live with electricity shortages for at least the next two years.

Also, on May 16, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the Chairman of the Management Board of Ukrenergo, said that the situation in the power system may improve next week, but it will not be possible to completely avoid outages either in the summer or in the fall.