Spain announces delivery of new batch of Leopard tanks to Ukraine at end of June

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles has confirmed the delivery of a new batch of Leopard battle tanks, as well as various types of ammunition, to Ukraine at the end of June.

It is reported by El Mundo.

So, Robles announced this new delivery during her participation in a video conference in the 22nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, convened by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin with the participation of Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov.

The Minister emphasized the "significant efforts" that Spain is already making, and especially noted the training of Ukrainian servicemen.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the opening of the 22nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Monday, May 20, said that the next weeks and months will be decisive, since the survival of Ukraine is key for global security.

Recall, earlier Robles reported that the preparation of new Leopard battle tanks for transfer to Ukraine takes place in accordance with the plan, and the first units will be ready by the end of June.