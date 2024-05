Share:













Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrzaliznytsia Joint Stock Company has transported almost 800,000 passengers in international traffic and expects the demand for international flights to revive in the summer.

This is stated in the company's message, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

At the same time, the most passengers this year were transported in connection with Przemyśl - 451,000, in connection with Chełm - 226,000 and in connection with Warsaw - more than 82,000.

"Currently, the company is actively preparing for the summer season of transportation and recalls that a total of 28 trains run in international traffic: 14 from the largest cities in Ukraine, another 14 from border towns. In particular, trains run from Ukrainian settlements to Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia. The most popular is train No. 67/68 Kyiv - Warsaw, but the number of seats is limited due to the specifics of the cars. It uses RIC cars that can run on both Ukrainian and European rails. Their number in the company's fleet is limited," the report said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 4 months Ukrzaliznytsia increased the transportation of passengers in long-distance traffic by 25% to 8.4 million.