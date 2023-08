Ukraine transferred reserves to deter the offensive of the Russian occupation forces. Serhii Cherevatyi, the representative of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon on Tuesday, August 15.

According to him, the army of the aggressor state is conducting a large-scale offensive in the Lyman-Kupyansk direction. To deter the enemy, Ukraine used reserves, Cherevatyi said.

"Direct, clear orders were given to build an echelon defense. Our fire positions were strengthened, certain methodical recommendations were given, reserves were transferred. Therefore, this made it possible to make the enemy's movement impossible," Cherevatyi said on the air of the telethon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are entrenched on certain lines on the southern front thanks to successes in counter-battery fighting.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the area of Urozhaine on the southern front.

On August 14, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that any statements that the Ukrainian military is not advancing fast enough on the battlefield or returning too few territories are a demonstration of an absolute misunderstanding of war.