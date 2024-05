QR code will be introduced for persons liable for military service in Ukraine, which will replace military ti

David Arakhamia, the chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The next step is to generate a QR code, which will be a substitute for the need to carry a military ticket. Similar to a Covid certificate," he wrote.

Arakhamia added that according to the Ministry of Defense, 415,094 persons liable for military service have now clarified their military credentials in the Reserve+ mobile application, 2,944 people through territorial recruitment and social support centers, and 3,703 through administrative service centers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a Reserve+ mobile application for persons liable for military service appeared in Ukraine.

It will contain a QR code with the status of a person liable for military service, conscript or reservist.

The relevant authorities will be able to scan it.

Persons liable for military service after updating the data in the application will be able to see information about them from the Oberih registry.

The Reserve+ application topped the iPhone application chart, it was downloaded by more than 100,000 Android users.