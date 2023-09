Germany handed Ukraine the first batch of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns. They were made on a new production line, which was managed to be organized the day before.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made a corresponding statement.

"In resuming production of Gepard ammunition, we are focusing on these two crucial aspects. I am pleased that we were able to restore production so quickly and without red tape, and I would like to thank everyone who participated in this process," Pistorius said.

The decision to create a new production line by the German concern Rheinmetall was made during the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein) in February this year.

At that time, a contract worth EUR 168 million was concluded, which provides for the supply of 300,000 shells for the Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, Germany announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which included six Gepard anti-aircraft guns and ammunition for them.

And at the beginning of July, the U.S. Department of Defense ordered the purchase and supply of the Gepard anti-aircraft guns for Ukraine for USD 118 million.