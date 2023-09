Three ships loaded with the products of Ukrainian metallurgists broke through the naval blockade for the first time since the beginning of the war.

This follows from a statement by the Metinvest Group, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Three ships with the products of Ukrainian metallurgists, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war, managed to break through the naval blockade of Ukraine arranged by the aggressor country. The Primus, Anna Tereza, and Ocean Courtesy ships left the ports of Odesa and Pivdennyi, which were blocked in Ukrainian ports on February 24, 2022. These ships became, respectively, the second, third, and fourth ships that managed to leave Ukrainian ports after the termination of the "grain agreement," the statement says.

According to the report, on board, the unblocked ships are the products of Ukrainian metallurgists and miners, which were produced even before the start of a full-scale war.

In particular, these are more than 76,000 tons of rolled metal produced by the Azovstal, Zaporizhstal, Kametstal, and Arcelor Mittal Kryvyi Rih plants, as well as 172,000 tons of iron ore concentrate produced at the mining and beneficiation plants of the Metinvest Group.

According to the report, Ukrainian metal and iron ore concentrate are going to foreign buyers who paid for the products even before the beginning of the Russian aggression.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 17, Russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor."

The principal shareholders of the Metinvest Group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov. Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadym Novinsky.