Russian Ship Attempts To Seize Ukrainian Rescue Boat In Black Sea During Ukrainian Regular Exercises

Armed Forces To Open Fire If Operational Aircraft Fired Upon By RF Military On Captured Drilling Rigs In Black Sea

Turchynov: Missile Tests Over Black Sea Extremely Important Step Toward Restoring Ukraine's Air Defense System

Poroshenko: Missiles Successfully Launched During Air Force Firing Training In South, Above Black Sea

Defense Ministry's Intelligence Department: Russia Holds Exercises In Air Space Over Black Sea

Ukraine Warns UN That Russia's Interfering in International Emergency Frequency Poses Threats For Flights Over Black Sea