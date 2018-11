Interior Ministry Decides To Put End Of Blockade Of Roads By Owners Of Cars With Foreign Registration

The Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine has decided to begin an operation to put an end to the blockade of roads by owners of cars with foreign registration.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov wrote this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The liberal tolerance to 'eurobliakhers' [owners of cars with registration in European countries] has ended where they turned the right to protest into infringement of rights of others. A decision has been made to unblock all roads they are blocking. Police will be working legally but toughly in case of defiance," he wrote.

Avakov gave no further details of the decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, owners of foreign-registered vehicles were blocking traffic on roads in 14 regions of Ukraine as of 3 p.m. on November 20.

On November 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine introduced changes in taxation of passenger cars imported to the country.

The State Fiscal Service says 317,000 cars with foreign registration illegally stay in Ukraine.