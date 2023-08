Three civilian cargo ships passed and anchored in one of the Ukrainian grain ports in the Danube Delta, breaking the blockade of the aggressor state Russia in the Black Sea.

This was reported by Forbes on Tuesday, August 1.

Three ships — from Israel, Greece, and one holding Turkish-Georgian registration — reached the Ukrainian port without hindrance 22 days after Russia canceled the so-called 'grain deal' with Kyiv on safe exports and threats to stop sea transportation to Ukrainian ports, writes Forbes.

"Reports of three civilian ships that sailed unimpeded to Ukraine may indicate that Russia is either unwilling or unable to conduct searches and blockades at this time," the Institute for the Study of War in Washington said.

All the while, a US Navy P-8 patrol aircraft, an Army Challenger, a US Air Force RQ-4 drone, and a NATO E-3 early warning aircraft closely followed the ships as they headed to the small Ukrainian port of Izmail to load grain and return to the Black Sea in the direction of foreign ports.

At the same time, the three cargo ships did not hide their intentions and turned on their radio transponders, making their location and course visible to everyone who has access to the Internet and websites for tracking ships, the publication notes. Not a single Russian ship prevented their movement, Forbes emphasizes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 28, a Russian warship threatened a civilian vessel in the Black Sea.

On July 17, the aggressor state of Russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of navigation in the Black Sea within the framework of the "grain corridor."

On July 26, the Military Media Center reported that the aggressor state Russia, after withdrawing from the grain agreement, is "preparing aircraft and ships to block the Black Sea regions, as well as practicing the detection and destruction of ships."