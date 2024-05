Share:













A full version of Reserve+ [Резерв+] will appear already in June, where one can also get an electronic military ticket.

The speaker of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Lazutkin has stated this on the air of the telethon.

“The full version will be in June, where it will be possible to get an electronic equivalent of a paper military accounting document and a barcode as well. The process is underway, all points related to inaccuracy are being resolved," he said.

According to Lazutkin, an electronic military ticket can be shown to law enforcement officers if required.

"In view of the fact that military accounting documents must be carried by all military personnel starting from May 18 and everyone should update the data within 60 days, during this time an electronic document will appear in Reserve+, which can be shown to representatives of the police, territorial recruitment centers or border guard service in case of demand," he added.

Recall that in Ukraine, instead of a military ticket, they want to introduce a QR code.

