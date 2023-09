Russian pilot who drove Mi-8 from russia to Ukraine will be paid USD 500,000 reward for equipment

The russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov, who landed the Mi-8 combat helicopter after driving it from russia to Ukraine, will be paid USD 500,000 for the equipment and new documents will be drawn up.

The pilot said this in an interview with blogger Volodymyr Zolkin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, in Ukraine he will be paid a reward of USD 500,000 and new documents will be drawn up within the framework of the state protection program.

The pilot also noted that he wants to continue flying military aircraft, but already in Ukraine.

"I want to connect my life with aviation. If I am offered, if help will be needed, then I am ready to fly in a helicopter," he said.

He added that such conversations had already taken place and representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made him a corresponding offer.

"There were such conversations. I said that I would think about it. I agreed to 80%. I am ready to start a new service," the pilot added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence refused to say whether the russian pilot who flew a military helicopter from russia to Ukraine will receive a monetary reward.

The russian Mi-8 helicopter, which landed in Ukraine with the pilot and crew, was driven to Kyiv.

The russian pilot who hijacked a military helicopter and landed it with the crew in the Kharkiv Region is alive and is going to stay in Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense lured a russian Mi-8 military helicopter, it landed at a Ukrainian airfield.