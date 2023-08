The russian army has increased the number of Kalibr missile carriers in the Black Sea, putting a small missile ship and a frigate on combat duty.

This is reported by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, there are now ships and submarines in the Black Sea capable of firing 24 missiles simultaneously.

"The missile threat level has increased. Be attentive to air warning signals. Respond promptly," the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country of russia mobilizes about 20,000 people every month for the war with Ukraine.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence stated that russia plans to mobilize several hundred thousand more people for the war against Ukraine as part of the already massive mobilization.

However, the soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 610 russian invaders during the day, so the russian army has already lost about 263,020 soldiers in our country since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Also, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 13 enemy tanks, 22 drones and 26 missiles during the day.

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also hit the command and observation post of the russian invaders in the Bakhmut axis.