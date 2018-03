Hungary Will Continue To Block International Aspirations Of Ukraine Until Language Norms Of Law On Education Change

Politics

National Energy Action Plan Introduced In Ukraine To Limit Gas Consumption Until March 7

Economy

New Macro-Financial Assistance Program For Ukraine Can Make EUR 1 Billion

Economy

Ukraine Assumes 3-Year Membership In UN Human Rights Council

World

Volume Of Remittances Down 4.4% To USD 2.4 Billion, From Ukraine Down 18.8% To USD 268 Million In 2017

Economy

Ukraine Climbs One Position To 130th Of 180 Places In Corruption Perceptions Index Of Transparency International For 2017

Politics

Ukraine Improves From 5th To 7th Its Position In List Of Unhappiest Economies In 2018

Economy

Ukraine To Step Up Cybersecurity Cooperation With U.S.

Politics

Hungary Blocks Ukraine-NATO Commission Meeting On Defense

Politics

Foreign Ministry Of Hungary Denies Reaching Agreement With Ukraine Over Implementation Of Language Norms Of Education Law

Politics

Most Ukrainians Leave To Poland, Russia, Hungary In 2017

Politics

Foreign Ministry: UK Not Planning Visa Liberalization Talks With Ukraine Before Completion Of Brexit

Politics

Germany Suspecting European Carmakers Of Shady Dealings With Automobiles For Ukraine

Politics

UN Food Mission Ending Its Work In Ukraine

Politics

State Border Guard Service Bans Entry To Ukraine To 104 Of 817 Foreign Stage Performers Who Visited Crimea In 2017

Politics

Ukraine Agrees To Extend Transitional Period Of Implementation Of Language Norms Of Education Law Until 2023

Politics

Russia Grants Citizenship To 85,100 Ukrainians In 2017

Politics

Montenegro, Albania, Norway And Ukraine Align With EU Decision To Extend Sanctions On Russia Until August

World

Energy Community Suggesting PSO Prolongation Until April 2019

Economy

Poroshenko Confident Of Ukraine's Obtaining In 2021 Perspective Of Its Membership Of EU