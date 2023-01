The Prosecutor General's Office has approved the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) to extradite businessman Oleh Bakhmatiuk from Austria to Ukraine. The businessman is suspected of bribing the head of the State Fiscal Service.

Interlocutors in the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) informed the Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"The extradition request has already been sent to Austria," the sources said.

In addition, the PGO agreed to the request for the extradition of the former board chairman of VAB Bank Denys Maltsev.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Bakhmatiuk is suspected of organizing the seizure of UAH 1.2 billion of the stabilization loan of the National Bank issued to VAB Bank.

In addition, the SACPO informed former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov of the suspicion of receiving a bribe of UAH 722 million, and owner of an agricultural holding Oleh Bakhmatiuk of his bribery.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the provision of illegal benefits in foreign currency (USD 5.5 million and EUR 21 million) took place using a number of companies registered abroad, which belonged to Bakhmatiuk, and its receipt by Nasirov - using non-resident enterprises, control over activities which were carried out directly by the head of the State Fiscal Service, his adviser and relatives.

Earlier, the SACPO informed Oleh Bakhmatiuk, the former owner of the Financial Initiative bank and VAB Bank, of the suspicion of embezzling UAH 1.2 billion of the NBU’s stabilization loan.

Bakhmatiuk is also the founder of the agricultural holding Ukrlandfarming.