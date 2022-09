The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) have sent a request to the Principality of Monaco for the extradition to Ukraine of the former member of the Ukrainian Parliament and businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

This has been reported to the Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"We have sent a request for the extradition of Zhevaho, who appears in the investigation into the so-called "Monaco Battalion," said the interlocutor.

He did not provide any other details.

At the same time, as reported by the press center of the SBI, the department is actively investigating proceedings regarding the legality of border crossing by conscripted citizens of Ukraine from the so-called "Monaco Battalion."

"Employees of the FBI are taking a comprehensive approach to this case, other episodes of illegal activity by some "fighters" of this "elite club" are also being investigated. In particular, employees of the SBI have confirmed the location of one of the heroes of this journalistic investigation. He is a suspect in the Bureau's criminal proceedings regarding the illegal embezzlement of funds. Currently, measures are being taken to detain him and extradite him to Ukraine. The documents that will bring his meeting with the investigators closer have already been sent to the relevant EU countries," the SBI notes.

According to another figure in the media investigation, the SBI is investigating a criminal proceeding regarding tax evasion by a group of companies belonging to the defendant.

It was established that, under the cover of tax officials, a group of companies manipulated financial statements, conducted fictitious business operations to reduce the amounts that had to be paid to the budget.

Also, during the investigation, it was found that these companies continued to carry out economic activities on the peninsula after the annexation of Crimea.

According to the SBI materials, the property of this "Monaco battalion fighter" who rests on the Cote d'Azur while his companies are actually robbing Ukrainians has been seized.

As earlier reported, on August 17, the SBI began a pre-trial investigation into the fact disclosed in the journalistic investigation by Ukrainska Pravda online media regarding the departure of conscripted citizens of Ukraine to the Principality of Monaco in the period of the Russian aggression.

In particular, as part of the investigation of the criminal proceedings, the circumstances of the crossing of the state border of Ukraine by the persons involved in this investigation and the role and place of law enforcement officials in this process will be investigated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, businessman Zhevaho is missing on Interpol's international wanted database.

On July 26, the court arrested him in absentia.

The SBI suspects Zhevaho of involvement in the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of the Finance and Credit Bank and the legalization (laundering) of criminally obtained funds.