Court Permits Detention Of Strana.Ua's Editor-In-Chief Huzhva

Politics

Gas Transit Via Ukraine Down 23% To 200 Million Cubic Meters Due To Blast At Gas Hub In Austria On December 12

Economy

Ukrzaliznytsia Plans To Launch Passenger Service To Poland, Austria, Bulgaria

Politics

Ambassador To Austria Scherba: Austrian OSCE Chairmanship In 2017 To Help Ukraine - Russia Dialogue

World

Firtash Intends To Return To Ukraine If He Wins Case On His Extradition To United States At Austria's Appeal Court