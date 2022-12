Employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) have detained Odesa businessman Borys Kaufman.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a law enforcement source.

"Businessman Kaufman was detained," the source said.

According to him, he was detained today by the NACB detectives.

He gave no other details.

At the same time, according to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO), prosecutors, together with the NACB, exposed a criminal organization that took control of the Odesa City Council and the city budget.

On December 5, under the procedural leadership of the SACPO prosecutors, the NACB detectives detained three people on suspicion of creating a criminal organization that controlled officials of the Odesa City Council and committing other corruption crimes.

The names of the detainees are not reported by the SACPO.

Preliminary legal qualification is under Part 1 of Article 255, Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation established that since the fall of 2021, participants in the criminal organization controlled the development issues in Odesa, the disposal of local budget funds, as well as the activities of utilities and their interaction with the private sector of the market.

In fact, the criminal organization kept under control all significant budget expenditures of Odesa and agreed on the main issues of the agenda of the sessions of the Odesa City Council.

To implement criminal actions, the person established the process of systematic bribery of officials and members of the local council, who ensured the adoption of the necessary decisions by the local self-government body.

Two of the organizers of the criminal scheme and their confidante have now been exposed. Currently, others involved in the activities of this criminal organization are being established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Borys Kaufman is an Odesa businessman.

He is the founder of the investment company Vertex United, which includes the assets of the hotel industry (Bristol, London, President Hotel), media assets and investment projects.

Kaufman is also a co-owner of the largest Ukrainian distribution company TEDIS Ukraine.