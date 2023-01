The Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Crimea is preparing for a new wave of mobilization, which is scheduled for the end of February. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, on the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Russia is conducting preparatory measures for the next wave of mobilization.

"By January 29 of the current year, all so-called state and private institutions must submit lists of persons for reservation to the military commissariats," the message of the General Staff reads.

It is noted that the next mass mobilization wave is planned for the end of February.

The General Staff reported that from February 1, all repair and construction work at budget enterprises and institutions will be stopped, and all planned funds will be redirected to support armed aggression against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kremlin says that they have not stopped the mobilization. In the correspondence, it is noted that Putin has no "legal grounds" to cancel it.

To implement the Kremlin's plans, the Russian command has announced large-scale measures to reform the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. In particular, the increase of the total number to 1.5 million people and the formation of at least 20 new divisions.

Meanwhile, it became known that a new wave of mobilization in Russia will be accompanied by increased attention to the residents of the so-called "central regions" of the country.