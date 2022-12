Haidai Denies That AFU Already In Kreminna, And Tells Where Russian Command Fled From There

The military command of the Russian occupiers has left Kreminna, which is being approached by the Ukrainian military, and the fighting is already going on not far from the city.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, told about this during the briefing.

"The fact that our military has already liberated Kreminna or has already entered its outskirts is not true, but there are already hostilities not far from Kreminna. And I can say that the military command of a certain echelon, which was in Kreminna, has now been moved to Rubizhne," he said.

According to Haidai, the occupiers tried to counterattack in the direction of Lyman, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed all the assaults. Therefore, the Russian military is now bringing reserves to the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers, trying to resettle the homeless, break into the apartments of those who have left the city.

In addition, people are taken to the territory that was occupied until February 24, 2022 and resettled in "communal" institutions. At the same time, they, judging by everything, are not going to restore Popasna of the Luhansk Region.

Also, due to significant losses, the occupiers are repurposing medical facilities in the Luhansk Region into military hospitals.