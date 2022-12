The Russian occupiers force children to go to school to show that the situation is allegedly under control and to turn schoolchildren into “human shield”. The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, announced this on Tuesday, December 13, on the air of a nationwide telethon.

Haidai noted that the occupiers have canceled school holidays and are forcing schoolchildren to go to "classes". They do this not only to create an image for their own media, but also disguise themselves with children in order to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of their own shelling.

"There are no more holidays. The occupiers arranged military training for children instead of them. Rashists need a "human shield" not to sit at home. They do this in order to proclaim that "there is no panic" and possible provocations. Orcs themselves deliberately hit the occupied territories, to publicly lie that this was done by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

Haidai emphasized that the occupiers are cynically trying to concentrate the maximum number of children in schools and kindergartens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 6, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually advancing towards Svatove and Kreminna, Luhansk Region.

At the same time, in the occupied part of the Luhansk Region, most hospitals were turned into hospitals for the treatment of Russian occupiers.

On November 23, Haidai announced "positive news" from the Luhansk direction, when the frosts will begin.