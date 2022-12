The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to eliminate Russian invaders. On December 25, our soldiers successfully stopped enemy attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The situation remains unchanged in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions. The enemy maintains a military presence along the state border, no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, enemy shelling was recorded in the areas of Vyntorivka, Manukhivka, Ryzhivka, and Vorozhba settlements of the Sumy Region.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Starytsia, Zemlianka, Ustynivka, Vilkhuvatka, Chuhuyivka, Novomlynsk, and Kamiyanka of the Kharkiv Region were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

In the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy inflicted fire damage in the areas of more than 25 settlements. Among them are Dvorichna, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, and Berestove of the Kharkiv Region, Stelmakhivka, Ploschanka, Dibrova, and Chervonopopivka of Luhansk Region; and Yampolivka and Torske of Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops in the areas of more than 20 settlements. In particular, these are Spirne, Berestove, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Opytne, Ozarianivka, Niu York, Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, and Mariyinka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka of the Donetsk Region were affected by fire.

Areas of more than 25 settlements were shelled in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Among them are Huliaipole, Chervone, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Shcherbaky, and Charivne of the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Nikopol - Dnipropetrovsk Region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues artillery shelling of populated areas along the right bank of the Dnieper River. The civil infrastructure of the settlements of Respublikanets, Tiahynka, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Sadove, and Veletenske of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson were damaged.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploschanka, Nevske, and Chervonopopivka in the Luhansk Region; and Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Kurdyumivka, Mayorsk, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.

During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation has carried out five strikes on the areas where the personnel and equipment of the occupiers are concentrated. And our rocket launchers and gunners hit 9 control points, 2 manpower concentration areas and 2 other important enemy objects.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, defenders of Ukraine hit five control points and the area where the Russians were concentrated. Meanwhile, the occupiers attacked dozens of peaceful cities.