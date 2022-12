AFU Several Kilometers From Kreminna In Luhansk Region - Governor Haidai

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repel counterattacks by Russian troops in the Svatove-Kreminna direction in the Luhansk Region, Ukrainian troops are several kilometers from Kreminna.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is gradually moving towards the temporarily occupied Svatove and Kreminna, despite Russian attempts to counterattack.

"We have a few kilometers left to Kreminna, but the advance is slow due to the dense mine contamination of the territory," he said.

Haidai also said that the Armed Forces were able to stabilize the situation near Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 1.5 km in the area of ​ ​ the village of Dibrova near Kreminna.