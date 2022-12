The Ukrposhta joint-stock company has made the first cash payments in the Luhansk Region.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Recently, Ukrposhta made the first cash payments in the Luhansk Region. After de-occupation, residents of the Nevske settlement, which is directly on the front line, received pensions and one-time monetary assistance from the humanitarian organization Red Cross. In one day, Ukrposhta managed to issue about 100 payments to residents of the Nevske in the Luhansk Region," it says.

It is noted that Ukrposhta, together with the local administration and accompanied by the Ukrainian military, delivered pensions and cash assistance to Ukrainians who were not able to receive them for a long period of time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development approved a grant of EUR 4.5 million for Ukrposhta.

Ukrposhta is a monopolist of postal communications of Ukraine.