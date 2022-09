NACB Puts MP Derkach On Wanted List On Suspicion Of Illegal Enrichment And Treason

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) put Member of Parliament Andrii Derkach on a wanted list on suspicion of illegal enrichment and treason.

NACB informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

NACB and SACPO (Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office) served Derkach with suspicion of treason and illegal enrichment.

His actions were classified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111, Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Since the MP is hiding from the investigation, he was served about the suspicion in absentia and the MP was declared wanted.

The investigation established that he received at least USD 567,000 from law enforcement and intelligence agencies of the Russian Federation for subversive activities against Ukraine.

He earned the money by committing various actions, in particular in the public sphere, aimed at discrediting the image of Ukraine on the international arena, worsening diplomatic relations between the USA and Ukraine, as well as complicating Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO.

NACB and SACPO are investigating the mentioned facts under the operational support of the counterintelligence department of the SSU.

In July 2022, during a series of searches, NACB and SACPO discovered and seized materials that testified to the long-term subversive activities of the MP, his constant connections with representatives of the aggressor state and collaborators.

The investigation gave a proper assessment to these materials.

The investigation is ongoing. NACB and SACPO establish other circumstances of the commission of the crime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau found a pen with a hidden video camera and microphone and secret documents during a search of the apartment of MP Andrii Derkach (independent).