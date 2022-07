Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin appointed Oleksandr Klymenko as Deputy Prosecutor General - Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor.

This was announced by the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) was appointed. Oleksandr Klymenko became the head of SACPO, who was announced by the Competition Commission as the winner of a fair selection and was approved by the new Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin immediately after his appointment," Yermak said.

He congratulated Kostin on the start of his work as the Prosecutor General, and Klymenko on his appointment as the head of the SACPO.

"An independent anti-corruption infrastructure is an important component of democracy in Ukraine. The fight against corruption is a priority for our state, as our investment attractiveness and business freedom depend on its success. And our Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), in particular, has an important mission - the investigation of Russia's crimes against Ukraine. We must bring Russian criminals to justice," said the head of the President's Office.

Klymenko began his professional career in 2010 as an investigator, and then as a senior investigator in Kyiv's internal affairs bodies.

Since 2015, he worked as a senior investigator in the National Police.

In 2016, he became a detective of the national Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), and a year later - a senior detective.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksandr Klymenko, the winner of the competition for the post of head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, passed the necessary inspection by the Prosecutor General's Office before being appointed.

Detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Oleksandr Klymenko, whose candidacy the Competition Commission recommended as the winner for the position of head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, is known for investigating the case against the deputy head of the President's Office Oleh Tatarov.